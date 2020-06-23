Love Island star Jack Fincham reveals he’s had a hair transplant to conceal nasty scar on his head

The reality star has shared the results on Instagram

Jack Fincham has revealed that he’s had a hair transplant, to cover up a nasty scar on his head.

The 29-year-old developed a bald spot after he suffered an unpleasant cut to his head during an accident at home.

Taking to Instagram, Jack shared some photos of the procedure and showcased his new thickened hair.

The reality star captioned the post: “So I went a year ago to @ksl_clinics and @drmatee for PRP which strengthens your hairline, and they advised me I wouldn’t need a hair transplant. I’ve got Sick hair init 😎.”

“However I had an accident at home and cut my head open which left a scar on my head and made the hair look thin around it so I went there to see if they could cover it.”

“I ended up killing two birds with one stone and getting a hair transplant on the scar and hairline it don’t even hurt man!”

“Can’t recommend @ksl_clinics enough they’re unreal at what they do!” he added.

The Love Island star also spoke candidly about the KSL Clinic on their official Instagram page, and he admitted that he was thrilled with the results.

“I can’t believe how straight forward it is, literally they just drill in at the back, take the hair out and put it in a pot! I didn’t think it was that simple, but it really is!” he said.

“I was well nervous before I had it. But once I laid down with Netflix on, a couple of toilet breaks, I was sweet.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.