Love Island star Jack Fincham ‘arrested on suspicion of drug-driving’

Love Island star Jack Fincham has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and having false plates on his car, according to reports.

The 31-year-old shot to fame after winning the 2018 season of the dating show alongside Dani Dyer.

According to The UK Sun, the father-of-one was stopped by police near his home in Swanley on August 26, after allegedly travelling at high speed.

The reality star was also held on suspicion of careless driving and driving without insurance, the outlet reports.

Jack was reportedly given a blood test, and then released under investigation until November 26.

His solicitor said: “Mr Fincham has not been charged with drug driving and denies any drug consumption whatsoever.”

“There is no evidence at this stage that Mr Fincham drove whilst over the legal limit and we are hopeful that his blood results will prove the same.” Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Jack for comment.

It comes amid reports Jack is set to appear on Love Island Games, which will premiere on Peacock on November 1.

Earlier this week, The UK Sun reported that Jack has already flown out to Fiji to film the spin-off series.