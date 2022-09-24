Love Island star Indiyah reveals which couple were the ‘loudest in bed’

Love Island star Indiyah Polack has revealed which couple were “loudest in bed” during their stint in the villa.

The 23-year-old placed third on the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her Irish beau Dami Hope.

The former waitress has since landed herself impressive brand deals with PrettyLittleThing’s new venture Marketplace and Boots.

Earlier this week, Indiyah appeared on the tell-all interview podcast Saving Grace.

Podcast host Grace Barry asked the 23-year-old: “Which couple moaned the loudest in bed?”

Hesitating for a second before she answered, Indiyah turned to face the camera and replied: “Tash honey, you know I love you so much,” to which Grace jokingly exclaimed: “Shut up!”

“They didn’t moan the loudest!,” Indiyah insisted, clearing up what she had just insinuated about her friends Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page. “They didn’t moan cause they didn’t have sex, but they were the most active. They were just love bunnies just living their best lives, you know what I mean?”

Indiyah’s podcast appearance comes just weeks after she announced that she was the first ever ambassador for PrettyLittle Thing’s new Marketplace app.

The new app allows customers to buy and sell pre-loved PrettyLittleThing clothing.

Indiyah shared the news with her Instagram followers at the time, writing: “*internally screaming* I can finally tell you what we’ve been working on for so long!! I am the FIRST EVER ambassador for [PrettyLittleThing] Marketplace!!🛍♻️💕”

“This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring you all on the journey with me! 05.09.22 Watch this space ✨ RE-SELL. RE-WEAR. RE-CYCLE.”

Indiyah’s fellow Love Island contestant Gemma Owen also bagged a brand collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.

The 19-year-old announced the news via her Instagram back in August, writing: “I am beyond excited to announce that I am now a @prettylittlething Brand Ambassador.”

“I honestly feel truly flattered to have been approached by @umarkamani It means a great deal to me that he trusts me to be a positive role model to PLT customers and an ambassador to his hugely successful brand.”

“PLT is a brand that I have followed the success of for many years,” Gemma continued. “I’m a PLT customer, it’s been my ‘go-to’ brand in many instances.”

“It feels like a dream to be able to help design and create my own collections with PLT and I can’t wait to get started working with the talented team at the PLT HQ that have already made me feel so welcome.”

“Thank you all for your support, without you guys this would never have been possible! I have lots of ideas and I can’t wait to share the journey with you all 🤍”

PrettyLittleThing famously bagged a collaboration with 2019 Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague, who has since become creative director of the brand.