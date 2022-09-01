Love Island star Indiyah drops hint she’s set to collab with major celebrity

Love Island star Indiyah Polack has dropped a hint that she’s set to collab with Rihanna.

The former waitress placed third on the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her boyfriend Dami Hope.

She has since secured two major deals as a brand ambassador for Boots and as the face of PrettyLittleThing’s new app Marketplace.

Indiyah has now hinted at another collaboration, but this time with Rihanna.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of a gorgeous bunch of white roses she received from the singer’s brand Fenty Beauty.

She wrote: “The prettiest bunch! Thank you soo much [Fenty Beauty].”

Although Fenty Beauty products are stocked in Boots, Indiyah’s recent post hints that she may be working more closely with brand in the future.

Fenty Beauty regularly shared memes of Indiyah on their social media accounts while she was still in the villa, hinting they were keen to work with her.

Meanwhile, Indiyah’s Love Island co-stars have also secured themselves major deals.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu announced she was working with OhPolly on Thursday, Gemma Owen has become a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, Tasha Ghouri has become the first pre-loved ambassador for Ebay and Paige Thorne has collaborated with Forever Unique.