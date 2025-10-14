Love Island star ‘in talks’ for upcoming All Stars series following split from rugby player

Love Island star Belle Hassan is reportedly “in talks” for the upcoming All Stars series following a split from her rugby player boyfriend.

The 27-year-old first shot to fame on series five of the reality show, coupling up with Anton Danyluk for the majority of her time in the villa.

She was reportedly in the mix for the first series of All Stars, but met her ex-boyfriend Luke Crosbie around the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan)

However, the pair split over eight months ago, with sources saying bosses are eager for her to return.

A source told The Sun: “Belle has had some early talks with ITV about doing All Stars.”

“Bosses initially wanted her back in January when her ex Anton Danyluk returned but she was still in a relationship then, but she’s been single since February and now feels like a good time for her to head back to the villa,” they continued.

“Casting isn’t finalised yet, but she’s definitely in the mix.”

Earlier this year, Belle sparked rumours that appearing on the show was something on her mind when a fan asked her if she was taking part, to which she replied with a selfie and eye emojis.

Others in the mix for the upcoming series include Millie Court, who recently split from fellow Islander Liam Reardon.

Following their breakup, it has been reported that bosses are eager to have her return to the show for the All Stars edition.

A source told The Sun: “Millie has been approached by Love Island bosses who are desperate for her to do All Stars.”

“Bagging a newly single winner would be a dream signing. At the moment, it’s super early days and Millie is weighing things up.”

“She isn’t sure if it’s just too soon after separating from Liam, but who knows, January is still a long time away so she hasn’t made any decision yet.”

“She’s well aware that producers will also have approached Liam too, and that’s a big consideration for her. Being on the show with her ex would not be ideal for her,” the source continued.