Love Island star Ikenna reveals cast DO know Gemma’s dad is football legend Michael Owen

Love Island star Ikenna has revealed the cast DO know Gemma’s dad is football legend Michael Owen.

The 23-year-old, who was dumped from the villa last week alongside Amber, told host Laura Whitmore during Sunday night’s Aftersun that they knew about Gemma’s famous father from week one.

He said: “We didn’t really know until the second or third day but I don’t think the girls knew the guys knew.”

Michael Owen has played for football clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid, as well as for the England national team.

Gemma spoke about her dad for the first time on the show during Saturday’s Unseen Bits, when she was asked to do her “best celebrity impression” in the Beach Hut.

The professional horse rider, 19, said: “Who can I do? There’s no way I’m going to do my dad, but people always do the classic, ‘If they don’t score, they don’t win.’ It’s something like that. It’s some bulls**t or whatever.”

Gemma was referring to her footballer father's famous line: "When they don't score, they hardly ever win." Viewers have been trying to figure out whether or not Gemma's co-stars are aware who her father is, as she has not brought him up to them while filming so far. When Liam Llewellyn left the show after just a few days in the villa, he admitted he couldn't believe he didn't work out Michael is Gemma's dad. He said: "I can't believe who that actually was. That's mad. I'm a Newcastle United fan. I actually have one of his tops when he came to the club!" "That first night, we were chatting about football and her family. I was so close. I can't believe I didn't quite work it out." Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.