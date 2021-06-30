Love Island star Hugo Hammond’s school confirm he won’t be returning there to teach

The PE teacher worked at a school in Devon before he entered the villa

Hugo Hammond former employers have confirmed he will not be coming back to their school to teach after Love Island.

The PE teacher worked in Blundell’s School in Devon prior to entering the Love Island villa, and his contract has not been renewed.

When asked by The Daily Star whether Hugo would go back to teaching in the school, a spokesperson said: “Mr Hammond was here on a very short placement during his teacher training in the Spring Term. He was not employed by the school.”

“We have no further comment to make,” they added.

In his pre-show interview, Hugo said: “Hi, my name’s Hugo, I’m 24 and I’m a P.E. teacher from Hampshire. I would definitely say that I am a cool teacher.”

“I have never asked a girl to call me Mr Hammond. I don’t think I could do it without laughing, so I’m definitely not going to be doing that any time in the near future.”

“It’s definitely going to be a Mr Hammond summer. No detentions, all fun, top marks. That’s the dream.”

During Tuesday night’s ‘Horny Devils’ challenge, the 24-year-old made a number of sex-related confessions – admitting he has had sex in the middle of a road and kissed ten people in one night.

Reacting to his confessions on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Hugo is never being a teacher again. SEX IN THE ROAD??”

Another tweeted: “I can’t get over the fact Hugo is a teacher, surely he doesn’t think he can go back to that? The way his class will be like ‘sir why did you have sex in the middle of a road?’ and ‘sir remember when you got pied looool’”.

Love Island continues Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

