Love Island star hints at romance between Liberty Poole and her Dancing On Ice partner Joe Johnson

Faye Winter has hinted at a potential romance between Liberty Poole and her Dancing On Ice partner Joe Johnson.

Liberty shot to fame on last year’s Love Island, and famously left the villa just days before the final after splitting from her boyfriend Jake Cornish.

The former Nandos waitress is currently competing on Dancing On Ice with pro skater Joe, and her former co-star Faye has weighed in on whether or not there could be any love blossoming between the pair.

She told OK!: “I don’t know, I mean I wouldn’t be against it! They’re lovely together. He’s literally the male version of her.”

“But I think she’s really concentrating on herself at the moment. This year she’s had to deal with so much bless her, which played out in front of the whole UK.”

“She’s focusing on herself and being happy, and when you focus on yourself good things happen. I can’t wait to see what she does next and who she’s going to be dating next, they will be very lucky!”

It comes after Jake revealed he and Liberty gave their relationship another go when they left the Love Island villa.

He told The Sun: “We decided we would give it a try. We were talking, but we had to agree that we were not right for each other.”

“When it was announced she was on Dancing On Ice I sent her a message saying, ‘Well done Lib’. She replied, ‘Thank you’ and that is the last time I spoke to her. I still haven’t found love, but I don’t think I’d ever get back with Lib.”

