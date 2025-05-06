Love Island star ‘hard launches’ footballer beau on social media

Love Island star Ella Thomas “hard launched” her footballer beau Lloyd Jones on social media after weeks of rumours of the pairs romance.

Over the last few weeks, Ella has teased her romance with the footballer on social media, sharing faceless photos on Snapchat.

Now, she has officially confirmed their romance as they posed together for multiple snaps.

Taking to Instagram, Ella captioned the post: “Recently 🖤,” as she shared selfies and pictures of the pair dressed up for an event.

Fellow islanders supported the romance, with Uma Jammeh writing: “YESSSSSSSS PERIOD”

Catherine Agbaje also wrote: “Babess happiness looks good on you 😍”

Just days before the “hard launch,” Lloyd appeared to make their romance “public” as he shared a snap of the pair on the sidelines.

In a post captioned: “Honoured to have won player of the season @cafcofficial ❤️,” the footballer shared multiple pictures of him on the field.

However, the final snap caught fans attention as he stood beside his rumoured beau Ella Thomas.

Fans on Reddit caught Ella creating matcha green juice for a man she kept out of sight on her Snapchat, which further fuelled romance rumours.

After giving it to the mystery man while he was sitting on her couch, he gave the drink a rating, with fans on the website referring to it as a “hard launch.”

“You can’t see his face but I’m genuinely shocked she posted that video!” one fan wrote.

Another was convinced it was Lloyd and said: “Yeah but i’ve seen a show he was on so I recognized his voice.”

However not long after the footballer made their relationship public, Ella’s ex boyfriend Tyrique Hyde appeared to take a swipe at the pair.

Sharing a throwback of himself he captioned the post: “Nah, I’m very sad, trust me.”

Many fans took note of the timing and interpreted it as a subtle jab or response to Ella’s new relationship.

Tyrique and Ella placed third in the Love Island 2023 final, however last year they announced their split.