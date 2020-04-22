Love Island star Greg O’Shea rumoured to be dating popular influencer

Does Greg have a new beau?

Greg O’Shea is rumoured to be dating UK influencer Kate Hutchins.

Rumours are rife the Love Island star has struck up a romance with the British blogger, after they both appeared to be on the same holiday in Dubai.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Greg and Kate both posted photos from the exact same location in Dubai, featuring the same backdrop.

Kate also posted an Instagram Story highlight from the trip, and in all the posts she appears to be with another person – but doesn’t show them in any of her posts.

It’s believed the pair went on the trip back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic enforced travel restrictions.

Kate, who is based in London, is a well-known lifestyle blogger – who has over 285k followers on Instagram, and 43.2k subscribers on YouTube.

Greg, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is best known for winning Love Island last year with Amber Gill.

Sadly, his romance with Amber didn’t last long, as she accused him of dumping her over text just weeks after they won the ITV2 series.

After dramatically splitting from Amber in September, Greg was linked to Scottish athlete and model Emma Canning.

Greg and Emma’s romance was revealed after they jetted to Paris for a romantic holiday together in November.

However, it doesn’t look like their romance lasted very long, as Greg confirmed he was single just one month later.

