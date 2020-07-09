Love Island star Greg O’Shea hints at new romance

The reality star was linked to a UK influencer earlier this year

Greg O’Shea has dropped a hint that he’s no longer single.

In his latest Instagram post, the Love Island winner posed with a suitcase and a kettlebell, and hinted he was en route to visit someone special.

“OMW Bae😚,” he captioned the photo, teasing fans that he has a new love interest.

The 25-year-old was recently linked to popular UK influencer Kate Hutchins, after eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair posting photos in the exact same spot in Dubai.

It’s believed the pair went on the trip back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic enforced travel restrictions.

Kate, who is based in London, is a well-known lifestyle blogger – who has over 296k followers on Instagram, and 56.9k subscribers on YouTube.

Greg, who is the most followed rugby star in the world with 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is best known for winning Love Island last year with Amber Gill.

Sadly, his romance with Amber didn’t last long, as she accused him of dumping her over text just weeks after they won the ITV2 series.

