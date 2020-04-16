Love Island star gives update on her coronavirus diagnosis

The reality star is keen to return to work as a nurse

Rachel Fenton has given fans an update on her coronavirus diagnosis.

The 27-year-old, who works as a nurse, recently revealed she had tested positive for the coronavirus after contracting it at work.

Rachel took to Instagram and discussed the progress of her diagnosis.

“I’ve been having lots of messages asking how I am and when my re-swabs are and what’s the situation moving forward,” she admitted.

“I’ve had my first swab done and I’m going for my second one tomorrow. I haven’t had any results back yet but I think I get them back on Friday.”

“But I am not entirely sure. I know my work are really busy swabbing other nurses, so just having to be quite patient with this whole process.”

The blonde bombshell continued to describe how she was feeling at this moment in time.

“My symptoms have completely gone now which is really good. I feel completely back to normal. I feel maybe a little more fatigued than I normally would,” she revealed.

“I’m still isolating at the moment until I get my two negatives and I can go back to work. I’m going to be in my flat with my flatmate.”

“Interestingly, she has had no symptoms whatsoever of coronavirus. She has been living with me when I got my positive diagnosis and she has not presented any symptoms.”

“It’s really weird. So she might have had it and just had no symptoms or she might not have had it. It’s pretty strange.”

Rachel rose to fame on the second season of Love Island, when she coupled up with Rykard Jenkins.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!