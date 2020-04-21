Love Island star Georgia Steel splits from fiancé

Georgia Steel has split from her fiancé Callum Izzard.

The couple got engaged just one month after they started dating last year, but sadly their romance has come to an end.

A source told The Sun Online: “Callum has moved out of their Essex apartment during lockdown.”

“They were recently flat hunting in Manchester together, but it’s been called off. Georgia is now planning to move up to Manchester alone.”

It’s believed their split wasn’t very amicable, as Georgia and Callum have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and removed numerous pictures of each other.

Georgia and Callum started dating last year, after meeting on Ex on the Beach spin-off Peak of Love.

Georgia rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, and Callum is best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by callum alexandré izzard (@callumweekender) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:54am PDT

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.