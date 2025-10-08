Love Island star Georgia Harrison makes history as she receives her MBE

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has made history as the first Love Islander to be awarded an MBE.

The 30-year-old has been honoured for her work in tackling online privacy and cybercrime awareness after an ex-boyfriend shared explicit videos of her online.

After her own experience with revenge porn, the 30-year-old, who is well-known for her roles on Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex, has been an outspoken advocate against violence against women and girls.

In March 2023, Georgia’s ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, was sentenced to 21 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films after he leaked a sex tape of Georgia Harrison.

Following the legal battle, the former reality star was freed from HMP Brixton on January 17th 2024 after serving just half his initial sentence.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

On Wednesday, Georgia was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The Love Island star took to social media to express her gratitude to her supporters after learning that King Charles had formally acknowledged her campaigning efforts and granted her the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour.

Taking to social media in June, she wrote on Instagram: “I am beyond honoured to be listed to receive an MBE !!”

“I’m so grateful to anyone who has reached out to congratulate me and also to all of you who have shared and continue to share your stories with me along the way. I am continuously reading them all, taking on board your experiences and using them as both fuel and knowledge for my campaigning,” she continued.

“Here are a few news articles / clips from a long my journey. My experience changed me in many ways but one of those ways was that I became a voice for the women that can’t be heard and I always promise to rise to the opportunities that seek my help within regulating the digital space and do my best to make change where possible ❤️🙏,” she wrote.