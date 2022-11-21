Love Island star Gemma Owen responds to backlash following her split from Luca Bish

Gemma Owen has responded to backlash, following her split from Luca Bish.

The 19-year-old influencer announced her split from the 23-year-old fishmonger on Wednesday, just three months after they left the Love Island villa.

The OG Beachwear founder returned to Instagram on Sunday evening to post an ad for PrettyLittleThing – who she recently landed a six-figure deal with.

In the photos, Gemma posed on a couch in a cosy brown tracksuit.

She captioned the post: “Sunday night, movie night in @prettylittlething 🐻ad”

Some people took to the comment section to criticize Gemma for posting so soon after her breakup from Luca.

One fan rushed to Gemma’s defense, writing: “Love you Gemma. For all the haters… ad posts are contractually obligated. She doesn’t have a choice.”

Gemma replied to the comment: “Thank you 🙏❤️”

Another fan defended Gemma from those slamming her for dumping Luca.

They wrote: “No one can judge until they’ve walked in your shoes. Nobody knows what’s gone on. But they know your level headed and sensible enough to not take decisions like this likely and you will have your reasons personal to you.”

“Keep smiling, tough times don’t last forever ❤️”

Gemma replied: “thank you ❤️❤️”

Gemma confirmed her split from Luca in a statement posted on her Instagram Story last week.

The 19-year-old wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”