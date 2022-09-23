Love Island star fuels rumours of a feud with Gemma Owen

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has fuelled rumours of a feud with her fellow contestant Gemma Owen.

The 24-year-old placed fourth on the 2022 series of the dating show alongside her beau Andrew Le Page.

The dancer has since landed herself three impressive six-figure deals with global brands.

Tasha has kept in contact with quite a few of her fellow Love Island contestants, with some even reuniting to celebrate her 24th birthday with her.

However, there has been a question mark over whether this year’s Islanders are still in touch with Gemma and her boyfriend Luca, after they left the reunion show early and have failed to attend some meetups.

The dancer has since fuelled rumours of a feud with the couple by failing to mention Gemma’s name when listing off who she chats to.

Speaking to The Sun, Tasha said: “I literally message Paige [Thorne] and Indiyah [Polack] 24/7 every day. And Danica [Taylor] and Antigoni [Buxton] as well.”

“I think everyone is so busy it’s hard to keep up,” the 24-year-old continued. “I still struggle to reply to my dad sometimes, that is just how crazy it has been. I have been trying to keep in touch as much as I can.”

“I am really happy for every single girl. What is so nice is the girls are all doing things that make sense to them.”

“It’s just amazing to see all the girls winning at life. And the boys are smashing it,” Tasha gushed.

“Life is not about competition; it’s about doing what makes you happy.”

Tasha’s comments come after Paige hinted at a feud with Gemma earlier this week.

The Welsh paramedic took part in an Instagram Q&A with her 1.4million followers and was asked who she still stayed in touch with from the show.

She replied with a photo of her and Antigoni posing in front of a mirror and also tagged Dami Hope, Indiyah and Tasha in the post.

Paige wrote: “All of them mostly! Have to remember everyone’s super busy atm but I’m in touch with these guys the most.”

She also shared a sweet video alongside Tasha along with the caption: “Every brunette needs a blonde.”

The 26-year-old then posted video with Danica Taylor, but did not share any snaps with Gemma, hinting that they haven’t stayed in touch despite appearing close on Love Island.