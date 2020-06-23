Love Island star fuels rumours he’s secretly dating Maura Higgins

Fans are rooting for these two to get together

Love Island’s Chris Taylor has fuelled rumours he’s secretly dating Maura Higgins.

Fans are convinced romance has blossomed between the reality stars, after they appeared to spend last weekend together in London.

Intensifying rumours that they’re seeing each other, Chris shared a photo of himself posing in a Mickey Mouse robe last night, and wrote: “Just need to find a Minnie.”

The 29-year-old posted the snap just days after Maura shared a photo of herself in a Minnie House robe, alongside the caption: “Just need to find a Mickey.”

View this post on Instagram just need to find a Mickey A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram just need to find a Minnie A post shared by Chris Taylor (@christophertaylorofficial) on Jun 22, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Maura commented under his post: “Interesting 😂😂😂.”

Fellow Love Island star Joe Garrett also commented, “I wonder who 👀👀👀,” and Greg O’Shea commented: “Excellent banter out of you.”

The news comes after Chris was papped leaving Maura’s home on Monday, and he seemed to be wearing the same clothes he’d worn two days earlier.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Chris looked bleary-eyed but he definitely had a spring in his step. He skipped to his car.”

Another source added: “Chris seems besotted. And now a lot of people who know them won’t be shocked that it seems to have grown into something more.”

