Love Island star Francesca Allen admits she ‘didn’t trust’ the show’s producers

The reality star appeared on the show back in 2019

Francesca Allen has admitted she didn’t trust the producers on Love Island.

The 25-year-old appeared on the ITV2 series back in 2019, alongside the likes of Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague.

During a new interview with the UK Mirror, Francesca revealed her Love Island experience was “very peculiar”.

When asked if she regretted going on the show, Francesca said: “Erm… Do you know what, I do think when you first go in there you get thrown into the deep end, it’s a whole other world and it’s trying on your mind.”

“It’s very peculiar, you’re in another little world, you have your phone taken off you, you have no friends and no family there.”

“You don’t really know who to trust, the producers are telling you to trust them and you’re like, ‘Hmmm, no, I shouldn’t trust you.'”

“So it’s a play on your mental state, but, do you know what I probably would do it again, I think it made me grow up a lot and made me a better person perhaps,” she added.

The Essex native had a brief romance with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island in 2019, before she was booted off the show.

