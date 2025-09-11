Love Island star Meg Moore forced to DENY she has split from fellow Islander as speculation heats up

Love Island star Megan Moore has been forced to deny that she has split from fellow Islander Dejon Williams after she was hit with multiple comments.

The couple, who had been coupled up on the show since the very beginning, went through their fair share of tests, coming out stronger at the other end.

Despite appearing to be going from strength to strength on social media, regularly posting together, fans took to the 25-year-old’s social media to question whether the pair were still together.

However, rumours intensified earlier this week after fans spotted her partner with his arms around two blonde bombshells at the reunion party, in photos obtained by The Sun.

Following this, Meg posted a TikTok, as she was about to board a flight, with many of the questions asking about Dejon’s whereabouts.

“Have you and Dejon broke up loads of people are saying you have,” one user wrote.

“Still with Dejon?,” “Are you still with Dejon?”, and “Megan are you and Dejon still together,” asked three others.

Setting the record straight, the Love Island star replied to one comment that that read: “Single yet?” to which she wrote: “Absolutely not.”

She replied to another user named Rose who wrote: “Have you and Dejon broke up loads of people saying you have,” writing: “Absolutely not rose.”

Last month, Dejon broke his silence on the “exposé book” that was released shortly before he left the villa, and was written by an extended member of his family.

Niah Sienna, who is allegedly his brother’s sister and has no biological ties to the Love Island star, wrote a book called Surviving Dejon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital XTRA (@capitalxtra)

Speaking on CapitalXtra, Dejon directly addressed the book allegedly written about him, after host Shayna Marie asked: “The surviving Dejon thing, that’s a book that’s been written by someone in your extended family, how do you feel about that?”

Dejon said: “There’s a lot of untruths and a lot of unfair stories, which I am challenging at the moment.”

“The most important thing is that Meg knows who I am, my family knows who I am, my friends know who I am.”