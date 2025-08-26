Love Island star Finley Tapp shares sweet moment from gender reveal party as he prepares to welcome first child

Love Island star Finley Tapp has shared a sweet moment from his gender reveal party as he prepares to welcome his first child.

In July, the Love Island winner announced he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jess.

In a new Instagram post, Finn and Jess revealed pictures from a party they had where guests speculated about the gender of their unborn child, revealing whether they are having a boy or a girl.

The first picture they posted showed their loved ones’ names and what gender they assumed the pair were expecting, written on a chalkboard.

The second picture, which featured an arrangement of blue and purple flowers, appeared to reveal the gender.

There was then blue confetti pictured on the ground, symbolising that the pair were expecting a baby boy.

In the caption, Finley wrote: “It’s a…💙”

Fellow Islander Demi Jones commented, writing: “Congratulations to the both of you!! 🥹”

Connagh Howard also wrote: “Congratulations guys 🙌”

Taking to Instagram in July to announce the news, the pair shared a post showing a black and white baby scan and penned, “We can’t wait to meet you! Our hearts are so full🐣🤍.”

Another photo showed a sweet selfie of the pair also holding up the scan, and another of the word “Baby” with a heart painted on a wall.

In January of this year, Finley and Jess took another huge step in their relationship as they bought a house together. The pair went public with their romance last summer with a sweet Instagram snap, and before that Finley kept Jess’ identity a secret online.