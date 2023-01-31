Love Island star Faye Winter sparks rumours she’s split from Teddy Soares

Faye Winter has sparked rumours she’s split from Teddy Soares.

The couple met on the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

Faye’s latest Instagram post has sparked concern among fans that the realtor and her beau have called it quits.

The 27-year-old posed in a pink lingerie set from Love Honey, and captioned the ad: “💕Valentines isn’t just for couples it’s also a time to fall in love with yourself.”

One fan commented on the post: “Faye I’m getting nervous. Are you and Teddy still dating?”

Another wrote: “Does this mean it’s over 😢”

A third penned: “He’s not liking any posts , they have definitely split up.”

Jumping to Faye’s defence, one fan wrote: “before anyone starts… it’s an ad for empowering women, not a hidden message that she’s single, this isn’t the first one she’s done of these in the past year and it won’t be the last, she’s for empowering women.”

It comes after a source told The UK Sun earlier this month: “Things haven’t been working between Teddy and Faye for a while now.”

“The tension bubbled over a couple of weeks ago and they’ve been spending some time apart trying to figure out what they want.”

“Faye is fighting to save their relationship and hopes they’ll be able to get back on track.”