Love Island star Faye Winter reveals the emotional reason she signed up for Celebrity Masterchef

Love Island 2021 star Faye Winter has revealed the emotional reason behind her decision to sign up for Celebrity Masterchef 2022.

The Devon beauty is taking part in the BBC One cooking contest this year alongside stars such as Danny Jones from McFly and Paul Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers.

The 27-year-old broke down in tears during an episode earlier this week as she revealed she joined the show for her father.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Faye shared a carousel of photos of herself and her boyfriend Teddy Soares with her father.

She wrote, “Masterchef was for this incredible, strong man. You guys may remember when I came out of Love Island and I spent a lot of time in Devon, with everyone questioning my relationship and judging the amount of jobs I was announcing.”

“When actually, me and my family were fighting a private battle of my amazing dad being in intensive care for almost a month, being told to prepare for the worse.”

“He lost so much weight he was unrecognisable and was delusional to the point we couldn’t even have a conversation.”

“Remember you never know what battles people are facing privately, we chose to fight this privately and luckily my beautiful dad got healthier and stronger everyday and now 9 months on he is slowly getting there,” Faye continued.

“Thank you to the NHS and Torbay hospital for caring for him in his worse days me and my dads girls have no words to tell you how grateful we truly are 🤍.”

Faye’s father battled Covid-19 and was in intensive care for three weeks.

Supporting his girlfriend in the comments section, Teddy wrote: “Proud of you my winter ❄️🧑🏼‍🍳.”

During Celebrity Masterchef 2022, Faye revealed “The whole experience has been for [my dad]… So I came out of Love Island and my dad unfortunately caught Covid and he was in intensive care for three weeks.”

“So, it was so hard so and when I got this I thought I’m gonna do it for him at the end of the day and cook dishes he likes. And he will watch this, he didn’t watch me on Love Island, he said I swore too much,” she said, breaking down in tears.

“A bit emotional there, mate, don’t let that mascara run,” judge John Torode replied back to her.