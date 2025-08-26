Love Island star Emma Munro reveals the TRUTH behind claims she blocked ex-boyfriend Harry on social media

Love Island star Emma Munro has revealed the truth behind claims she blocked her ex-boyfriend Harry on social media.

The 30-year-old Harry was left shocked after his ex of four years walked into the villa; however, she claimed she had no intentions of getting back together.

The pair appeared to leave the villa on ok terms, until Harry revealed on Not My Bagg, with Joe Baggs, that he had been blocked on all platforms.

In response, Emma has since gone on TikTok, telling her followers the truth behind the claims: “Harry’s gone on a podcast and says he doesn’t know why he’s blocked on all social media platforms. Harry, you know exactly why. Harry’s been blocked for over a year.”

She continued: “I blocked him after he betrayed me and he got kicked out of the house. He knows, he has my number. He can obviously contact me if he needs me. I’m in two minds whether I should unblock him or not.”

“I saw him the other day and he did ask me to unblock him, but I think it’s more the principle. Your actions have consequences, and the consequence being that access has been denied.”

“I don’t really think we need to see each other’s content and I think a lot of you out there can probably relate to this, because you’ve got your ex-boyfriends blocked too,” she explained.

Appearing to make a dig at her ex-boyfriend, she continued: “On top of that, why have you been checking that you’re still blocked? Weird.”

The response came after Harry claimed to Joe Baggs that he had discovered he had been blocked by his ex after leaving the villa, where he came second with partner Shakira Khan.

Joe asked Harry if the pair had caught up since leaving the show, to which he replied: “No, I’m blocked on all platforms, and I don’t really know why.”

“But that’s okay, I’m okay with that, and Joe then replied: “Oh okay, good for you guys, as long as you appreciate each other’s space, that’s good,” to which Harry agreed.

In another part of the interview, Harry confessed he had “no idea” Emma would enter the villa as a Casa Amor girl.

Explaining the story of how he applied to the story, he told Joe: “I was sat in a restaurant with Harry, we were watching a football game, and he said, ‘Have you ever thought about Love Island?’”

“And I was like ‘yeah’ so I applied, and he said ‘if you get on to the show, they are going to throw Emma in.’”

“I was like no way would they do that, not a chance,” he said as he reiterated he hadn’t spoken to Emma in months, and didn’t believe she knew he was going on either.

The interview comes just weeks after Emma revealed what her ex had texted her before he headed into the villa.

Speaking about the pair’s relationship prior to the series, she denied knowing he was going on the show while appearing on Spill With Will.

She said: “No, he [Harry] sent me the weirdest text right before he went into holding.”

“And he basically said ‘oh you won’t be able to contact me for the summer, please get hold of my mum if you need anything.’”

“I thought oh he’s going to rehab. Or he’s checked into a wellness centre, how wrong was I?”

Emma continued, saying she found out like everyone else when Love Island’s Instagram page shared his photo.

She added: “I wasn’t shocked, you know. I feel like this is a bit of him; he’d be the perfect candidate.”

“And he has been, he’s carried the show on his back, let’s be honest.”