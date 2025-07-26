Love Island star Emma Munro breaks silence as Helena says she owes her an apology following the reveal of Harry’s behaviour

Love Island star Emma Munro has broken her silence after Helena confessed she owes her an apology following Harry’s behaviour reveal at the Grafties.

In Friday night’s episode, the fallout of The Grafties continued, as the Islanders were shocked by some crazy revelations when more clips of past conversations were shown.

However, Harry’s clips in particular caused quite a stir among the group, with past comments coming to light.

During a conversation around the fire pit, Helena called Harry out for his comments, particularly one between him and his ex-girlfriend Emma.

In the clip, Harry could be heard telling his partner: “I can’t compare anyone to you, of course I love you, I’m going to always have love for you.”

Speaking to her partner, Helena confessed: “I wish I could go outside and apologise to her, for how I spoke to her, and how I tried to make her feel like she was deluded in what she was saying, when she wasn’t at all, because you’ve been feeding her this the whole time.”

Following this, Emma took to social media to address the comments made by Helena.

Speaking to her followers regarding Helena stating she owed Emma an apology, she said: “She absolutely doesn’t, there is no need to apologise to me for how she spoke to me, I think we both could have handled things better, and I’m no angel. Absolutely no need to apologise. All good, no bad blood.”

Throughout her time on the series, Emma was outspoken about her opinion on Helena and Harry’s relationship.

During one episode, she told Helena what she really thinks of her situation with Harry: “I think there’s been things which I really don’t agree with how you’ve carried yourself… Sneaking off to the Hideaway behind Shakira’s back…”

Helena replied: “Do you not realise that every time I come to the Firepit, I get slam-dunked for his behaviour?”

“But why are you tolerating that?” Emma retorted. “It’s a pattern and you just keep taking him back, he’s not worth it.”

She added: “He thinks he can get away with murder and no offence, you’re kind of letting him.”

Ahead of entering the villa, Emma said: “Harry is my ex boyfriend. Harry and I had been together for four years but unfortunately we broke up because he was misbehaving.”

Many eagle-eyed fans have drawn a connection between Harry’s E tattoo on his wrist and his ex-girlfriend of four years.

