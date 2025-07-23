Love Island star Emma FINALLY responds to rumours she had a game plan to win the series with Harry

Love Island star Emma has finally responded to rumours she had a game plan to win the series with her ex-boyfriend of four years, Harry.

The latest episode was packed with high drama, which saw two Islanders dumped and another sent packing soon.

As the Islanders enjoyed their very own Love Island festival headlined by Tinie Tempah, Maya arrived with bad news.

She explained to the Islanders that the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl, with Toni, Yas, Cach and Ty taking the lead.

However, the host revealed that Boris, Harry, and Conor, alongside Emma, Angel, and Billykiss, had been voted least.

It was then revealed that Boris and Emma, who had been getting to know each other, had received the least amount of votes and would be immediately dumped from the Island.

Speaking for the first time since her dumping, Emma was asked what her response was to those who said she went in with a game plan to get back with Harry and win the show together.

She responded: “I think they’ve just been proved wrong because he’s still in there and I’ve now left the Villa so that definitely wasn’t the game plan. We hadn’t spoken, I can confirm that is just a rumour.”

When asked how she felt about Harry and Helena making things exclusive: “I feel like I’m far too vocal on this but I’ll say it anyway in Emma fashion. I think the relationship is very surface level and I hope for her sake that she comes out the other side alright.”

Speaking about how at one point the pair appeared to be trying to rekindle things, she confessed: “It’s very easy when you’ve been with someone a long time, to fall back into that spot where you’re comfortable. When we were flirty it felt like everything was good and perfect, but then I very quickly snapped out of it when I saw his behaviour.”

“I had to keep reminding myself that those were the same behaviours why I left in the first place and why I don’t want to go back there.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).