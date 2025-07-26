Love Island star Emily Moran ‘growing close’ to former villa runner-up Ciaran Davies just days after savage dumping

Love Island star Emily Moran is reportedly “growing close” to former villa runner-up Ciaran Davies just days after her savage dumping.

The 24-year-old Welsh beauty from Aberdare, who lived in Australia before her time on the show, was dumped from the villa after Tommy Bradley returned with blonde bombshell Lucy Quinn from Casa Amor.

However, many fans have noticed season 11 runner-up Ciaran Davies has been showing support for the star, commenting on her social media.

Since her dumping, a source has now told The Sun the pair have connected recently, claiming there is a spark between the pair.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “Ciaran initially approached Emily when she left the show just to congratulate her and stuff on how she was and handled herself on the show towards the end, which got them to talking.”

“Both have been getting to know each other on a more romantic level and they’re looking to see how things go.”

The source added that at the moment, since coming out of the villa, Emily is “taking every opportunity she can.”

The source noted that Ciaran is “absolutely fine,” with her focusing on making a name for herself as “that’s what everyone does when they get out.”

The source continued: “Emily has no intention of moving back to Australia as of yet as she’s focused on her work and recent brand deals here in the UK.”

“But maybe who’s to say that something romantically might also sway her decision to stay in the UK.”

“Apparently, she has something big on the horizon with some brand,” the source continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciaran Mark Davies (@ciarandaviesss)

The romance rumours come just months after Ciaran’s ex-girlfriend and fellow Islander, Nicole Samuel, “hard launched” her new relationship.

The Love Island stars met on this summer’s series of the hit dating show, coupling up in the first week and making it all the way to second place in the final.

However, in December, their relationship came to an end just months after making the show’s final.

Five months after their split, Nicole appears to be going strong with rugby player Dylan Williams.

Earlier this week, the former Love Island star shared a collection of snaps with Dylan, as she captioned the post: “From the start to forever ❣️”

Fellow Islanders and friends commented, sharing the love for the couple, with Patsy Field writing: “My faves ❤️,” and Jess White commenting: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Samuel (@nicolesamuelx)

