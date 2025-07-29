Love Island star Ellie Brown announces engagement to mystery man – one year after going public with romance

Love Island star Ellie Brown has announced her engagement to her mystery man, one year after going public with her romance.

Seven years after her initial appearance on the dating series, the Love Island star, who starred in season four of the ITV show, has finally found her true love.

Following her partner’s proposal in Chicago, the 27-year-old reality star announced her good news to her Instagram fans on Monday afternoon.

Sharing sweet snaps of the pair, Ellie wrote: “My most confident YES 🤍”

Fellow Love Island stars took to the comments to congratulate the pair, as Chloe Burrows wrote: “Omg congrats!!!!!! ❤️❤️”

Liberty Poole wrote: “Congratulations ❤️❤️,” as Molly Mae commented: “Omg !!!! Congratulations girly!!!!!💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗”

Even though Ellie has occasionally posted pictures of her partner on her Instagram site, his name is currently unknown and he is not labeled in any of the images.

It is unclear exactly when their romance started, although she initially posted pictures of them together at the start of last year.

Ellie shared a photo of them kissing on a beach while on vacation by the sea, and another photo of them cuddling at a restaurant.

Confirming she had brought her boyfriend home for Christmas last year, Ellie shared snaps on Instagram, writing: “Showing my special man home, Merry Christmas everyone.”

During her appearance on Love Island she struck up a romance with fellow Islander Charlie Brake, and despite leaving the villa together, their romance was short lived.

Following this, her next public romance was another Islander Michael Griffiths.