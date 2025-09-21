Love Island star Ella Thomas takes HUGE step in relationship with footballer boyfriend following whirlwind romance

Love Island star Ella Thomas has taken a huge step in her relationship with her footballer boyfriend Lloyd Jones, following their whirlwind romance.

In May, the Love Island star teased her romance with the footballer on social media, sharing faceless photos on Snapchat.

Since then, the couple have gone from strength to strength, making their red carpet debut as well as Ella supporting her partner from the sidelines.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the 25-year-old revealed the pair have already moved in together after just six months.

“Honestly, from the day we met, we saw each other every single day. So moving in together just felt natural. If anything, it’s made us even closer. Now when I come home, I know I’m coming home to him,” she said.

“We wanted something modern, with enough space for both of us – and for my closet!” Ella joked, as she said “We’re young, so we wanted city life, not a house in the suburbs just yet.”

Talking about making their new place a home, she said:” Furniture takes so long to arrive! But we’re making it ours, piece by piece. I’m such a beige girl – cream sofa, cream bed, everything neutral. Lloyd’s banned from my glam room though, that’s my space.”

However, she admitted she did have one concern about living together: “The mess factor!,” adding: “You know what, he’s actually such a clean freak. I didn’t expect that from a boy, but he’s so tidy. I think I’m the messy one, sometimes.”

Despite only being together for six months, the couple are already planning their future together, with Ella confessing: “We definitely see marriage and kids, but not right now.”

“Ella Jones sounds good, right? We want three kids – we’ve even talked names,” she said.

Before finding her man, Ella’s most public relationship was with fellow Islander Tyrique Hyde – who is currently participating on Love Island Games.

The pair struck up a romance on season 10 of Love Island and finished in third place during the series finale.

Throughout their time on the show, the pair experienced several ups and downs, with Tyrique being painted as a villain in the show.

The couple briefly parted ways back in November 2023, before reconciling.

However, in February 2024, the pair reportedly split up for good. A source at the time told The Sun: “They have tried really hard but just been having constant arguments.” “At the end of day they want different things and it’s too hard to make it work. They are saying it’s over for good this time and there is no going back.”