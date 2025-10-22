Love Island star Ekin-Su teases appearance on I’m A Celeb: ‘I’ve been practising’

Love Island star Ekin-Su has teased an appearance on I’m A Celeb, confessing the series is something she has been “practicising for.”

The 31-year-old first shot to fame after winning Love Island in 2022, with her then-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Following this, she appeared on All Stars, where she struck up a romance with Curtis Pritchard, but they sadly split months after leaving the villa.

Speaking at Pride Of Britain 2025, the 31-year-old revealed to The Mirror her relationship status, confessing: “I’m single, ready to mingle. I’ve been on dates and dating around and I am enjoying it now, whereas before I would be a bit paranoid.”

She added: “Now I’m just like ‘I don’t really care’ if he is in the industry, if he is not in the industry, if I meet him on the dating app, if I meet him on the street. I am open to it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she teased an appearance on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb, saying: “I think I’m A Celeb is definitely something I’ve been practising for.”

“I saw a massive spider. It was like an Australian huntsman in my wardrobe, I swear to god, I was bloody scared and I learnt how to catch it because, you never know, I might need it on the show.”

She continued: “If I see someone cute on the show, I will put on a brave face.”

The confession comes shortly after Christine McGuinness appeared to accidentally “confirm” her appearance on the series as the launch date nears.

The TV personality confessed that she eventually agreed to the show after years of being asked in a “f*** it” moment as she embarks on a new chapter despite the secrecy surrounding the star-studded campmates.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Pride of Britain, the 37-year-old appeared to confirm she may be a latecomer to the camp to avoid the launch’s notorious parachute jump.

She said: “In the past I am never away from my children, I’d be frightened of the creepy crawlies, I have sensory issues I have never been outside Europe so flying over there would be quite a challenge, but I’ve got a bit of “f*** it.”

“Trying to get over to the jungle might be a bit of a mission, but this year is the year I have been most like “f*** it” why not.”

The star, who was joined on the red carpet by podcast presenter Will Njobvu, talked about other rumoured campmates, such as 45-year-old Kelly Brook, before smiling and implying that fans will learn about her own involvement in a “few weeks.”