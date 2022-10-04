Love Island star Ekin-Su reveals she reached out to fan who was ‘so close to taking their own life’

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed she reached out to a fan who was “so close to taking their own life”.

The Turkish actress won the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The couple have found fame since appearing on the show; Davide recently launched a collection with boohooMAN, Ekin-Su has signed two major deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and the pair have even landed their own TV show.

Ekin-Su opened up to The Sun about finding aspects of her newfound fame difficult.

She told the outlet: “Sometimes I feel sad. I’ll have a moment and feel really emotional. Then I’ll see Davide and he’ll tell me I’m doing really well and that helps.”

“It can just be overwhelming. Sometimes it’s tears of joy. I want to give me to everyone, but how? So I’ll just burst into tears.”

“People will ask advice,” the Turkish actress explained candidly. “Someone who was so close to taking their own life messaged me on Instagram. I reached out and it stopped. That made me sad.”

“It’s hard being in my shoes sometimes. It can be a lot of pressure.”

“That’s why Davide is good with calming that and being really good at supporting me emotionally, which you wouldn’t have seen in the villa.”

Ekin-Su also opened up about her relationship with Davide.

She told the outlet: “We work because we are the same person. We’re very alike – maybe too alike.”

“He gets me without me talking and vice versa.”

“Our cultures are very similar – I’m Turkish, He’s Italian, we’re both fiery,” she admitted. “A lot of things are the same.”

“Our relationship has changed so much since leaving Love Island. It’s so much more authentic and close.”

“I get him. I’m there to help him and he’s there to help me. He’s my safety. I feel lost sometimes without him. That’s the honest truth.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.