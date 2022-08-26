Love Island star Ekin-Su hints she’s landed another HUGE job with cryptic post

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has hinted that she’s landed another huge job after sharing a cryptic post.

The 28-year-old won the eighth series of the hit dating show alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair have since landed their own show, which will see them travel to their native Italy and Turkey to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s heritage.

The Turkish actress has now taken to her Instagram story to tease another exciting project in the works.

Ekin-Su told her 2.8 million followers that she was about to hop on a plane, but didn’t reveal where to.

“Guys, stay tuned for the next seven days. I cannot wait,” she teased.

“I am so excited. It’s going to be amazing. I wish I could tell you all know what I was doing. It’s going to be amazing. Just get me there now.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ekin-Su had signed the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history with OhPolly.

In recent Instagram stories, the Turkish actress revealed she had landed in Los Angeles for an exciting shoot.

The 28-year-old was wearing a royal blue gym set from Bo+T, which is OhPolly’s activewear brand, in a series of videos on her Instagram story.