Love Island star Ekin-Su ‘had a passionate fling with TOWIE’s James Lock before entering the villa’

Ekin-Su Culculoglu reportedly had a passionate fling with TOWIE star James Lock before entering the Love Island villa.

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old bombshell dated James before he was linked to former Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson last October.

A source told the publication: “They met through friends and dated for a short time last year.”

“It was a very passionate fling while it lasted but fizzled out. That was when James moved on to Megan,” the insider added.

Ekin-Su ruffled feathers upon her arrival to Love Island when she announced that she had not joined the show to make “seasonal girlfriends”,

The Turkish actress quickly coupled up with the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti, but has since shifted her attention towards Scottish bombshell Jay Younger.

On tonight’s show, there will be a dramatic recoupling, and the boy who is not picked will be sent home from the show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.