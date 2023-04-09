Ad
Love Island star Ekin-Su ‘got into furious row with boyfriend Davide’ after her trip to Ireland

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reportedly got into a furious row with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti last week, after her trip to Ireland.

The Turkish actress returned to the UK after visiting BPerfect Cosmetics stores in Dublin, Belfast, Limerick and Wexford.

According to The UK Sun, the 28-year-old was left “fuming and upset” with her Italian beau after allegedly finding messages on his phone from two models who he spent time with in Manchester.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

A well-placed source told the publication: “It all exploded last Sunday after she found messages on Davide’s phone discussing their time together.”


Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

