Love Island star Ekin-Su ‘got into furious row with boyfriend Davide’ after her trip to Ireland

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reportedly got into a furious row with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti last week, after her trip to Ireland.

The Turkish actress returned to the UK after visiting BPerfect Cosmetics stores in Dublin, Belfast, Limerick and Wexford.

According to The UK Sun, the 28-year-old was left “fuming and upset” with her Italian beau after allegedly finding messages on his phone from two models who he spent time with in Manchester.

A well-placed source told the publication: “It all exploded last Sunday after she found messages on Davide’s phone discussing their time together.”

“He had been messaging both of the girls and she suspected they had all met up one night.” “Ekin-Su contacted one of the girls to tell them she knew about things. She was furious and really upset.” Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Davide for comment. It comes after Ekin-Su sparked concern among fans with a series of cryptic tweets. She liked one tweet that read: “Distance is my new answer to disrespect. I no longer react, I no longer argue, I no longer dive into drama. I simply remove my presence.” The TV personality also liked a tweet that read: “People be turning out to be exactly who they said they wasn’t.” Ekin also cryptically tweeted: “Some song lyrics really hit me hard..,” and “Life is matter of choices, and every choice you make makes you… 🤘🏻.” Ekin-Su and Davide won the 2022 series of Love Island. Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the red carpet at The Gossies 2023 in March, Davide hit back at those who have accused him and Ekin-Su of being a “fake couple”. He told us at the time: “Everyone has got an opinion. We are happy where we are, we are living our life, we found each other.” “We don’t really care about a few people spreading their opinions. I feel like most of the people know who we are and know the love that is between me and Ekin, and that’s all that matters.”