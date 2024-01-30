Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu announces SPLIT from Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced that she has split from Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair rocketed to fame after they won the hit ITV dating show in 2022.

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram to share the news.

She wrote in a statement: “The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.”

“Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

“Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope htat our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.”

“Thank you for your continued support. It’s been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you’ll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions.”

“Love always, Ekin-Su x”

The Love Island 2022 winners previously announced they split back in June, however the pair rekindled their romance just a few weeks later.

Since they got back together, the couple kept their romance under wraps.

During an interview with The Sun in October, Davide explained that they briefly parted ways after they failed to see eye-to-eye on a number of issues.

He said: “It’s a lovely feeling being with Ekin, we probably broke up more publicly but never privately because we have always been in touch and the love between me and Ekin have always been there.”

“Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us. We never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months. It was a bit of pressure on both sides.”

When asked why they kept their rekindled romance under wraps, Davide said: “Of course there were some things that both of us wanted to work on.”

“Nor me nor Ekin were perfect in the relationship and probably needed to have a bit more communication and now I don’t regret nothing that happened because I feel stronger and I feel we understand each other.”

The Italian star hoped to not repeat the same mistakes and ensured that he and Ekin-Su will not be making the same “errors”.

“The next step is to chill and see how it goes, be understanding to each other and don’t do the same error that we did last year,” he said.