Love Island star dubs Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor ‘the most perfect couple’

Love Island star Joanna Chimonides has dubbed Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor “the most perfect couple.”

The reality stars recently sparked romance rumours, after they appeared to spend last weekend together in London.

And now, Joanna has revealed that she believes Maura and Chris would make a good match.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, she said: “If Chris and Maura are together I mean, that’d be one of the most perfect couples because they actually get along so well!”

The 23-year-old, who appeared on the fifth series of Love Island with Maura and Chris, proceeded to list the reasons why they would suit each other.

“They’re both silly, they both like to joke around all the time and I think it’d be really cute!”

“I know that Chris lives with Michael and Jordan and that, so Maura is always there because they’re all just friends. They’re all like best mates!”

“I don’t know if anything’s gone down before but I know that they’re all just friends and Maura and Chris especially are like best mates.”

The news comes after Chris fuelled rumours that he’s secretly dating the 29-year-old, after he shared a photo of himself posing in a Mickey Mouse robe.

“Just need to find a Minnie,” he captioned the post.

He posted the photo just days after Maura uploaded a similar picture of herself in a Minnie Mouse dressing gown, alongside the message: “Just need to find a Mickey.”

