Love Island star drops massive hint auditions for this year’s series are already underway

Anna Vakili has dropped a massive hint auditions for this year’s Love Island are already underway.

Despite ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star has claimed producers are holding interviews with potential candidates.

Speaking to The Sun, Anna said: “I’ve had a few DMs from people within the last month saying, ‘Oh I’m going for an interview for Love Island. Have you got any advice?'”

The reality star said: “I took the time to respond because I know how nerve-wrecking that process is, so when I saw a message like that I felt I had to reply – I knew it would help them feel better.”

Anna appeared on the popular dating show back in 2019, but she sadly failed to find love.

Goss.ie has reached out to ITV for a comment.

According to reports, Love Island bosses have received over 100k applications for this year’s show.

Producers are hoping to film the upcoming series on a Covid-secure set in Majorca this July.

Last month, an insider told The Sun: “The casting team have been shocked by the amount of contestant applications they’ve received and impressed with the standard.”

“They can’t wait to start remotely screen-testing their favourites over the next few months.”

“Producers reckon it’s because youngsters have been stuck at home, getting cabin fever and know the show is a one-way ticket to success,” the source continued.

“With very few new telly ­programs being made at the moment, Love Island is set to be a ratings winner.”

Applications will remain open until April 30, and the call-out reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.”

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

To register your interest in the 2021 series, fill out an application form HERE.