Love Island star Dr. Alex gives an insight into life on the frontline

Dr. Alex George has given fans an insight into life on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star has been working on the NHS frontline to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.

Alex shared a candid photo of him and his fellow healthcare workers working in the A&E department at University Hospital Lewisham in London.

“From my family to yours, stay home and stay safe 💙,” he wrote.

“We are on shift and so won’t be able to hear your clap tonight, but know that the message is received loud and clear.”

The doctor provided his followers with a link to his latest YouTube video, and in it Alex explains the two types of coronavirus testing.

The reality star also said he’s seen a huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths over the past few days.

“We’re seeing more patients requiring ventilators, requiring specialist input and support from us in the accident and emergency department,” he admitted.

However, Alex has assured viewers that moral on the frontline is good.

“My spirits are high and I feel that we’ve got enough protective equipment on the frontline to do what we need to do and to be able to perform our job as safely as possible,” he added.

Dr Alex’s YouTube video came after Boris Johnson urged doctors or nurses who quit or retired in the past three years to return to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.