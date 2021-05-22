Love Island star Demi Jones shares the devastating moment she found out she has cancer

Demi Jones has thanked fans for their support after sharing her cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old revealed she’s been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, after she underwent surgery last month to remove a lump on her neck.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the Love Island star said: “I just want to talk about my diagnosis that I had yesterday. I’ve never had such an immense response in my life.”

“My phone literally blew up yesterday. So, I just wanted to say thank you for the love and support from obviously the public, friends and family, and like people I don’t even know just showing so much love and kindness to me.”

“I’m kind of… I’m sad but I’m kind of just in shock, like,… what? It just doesn’t even feel real that I’ve got cancer. It’s kind of like a weird thing.”

“Everyone knows I had the operation three weeks ago to have the biopsy to see what it was.”

Opening up about the moment she found out she has cancer, Demi explained: “I had to meet with my consultant yesterday to find out my results and as soon as I walked in I saw the Macmillan nurse sat there and I knew straight away I had cancer before they’d said anything…”

“It’s usually just me and him in the room and I walked in and I saw the Macmillan nurse and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got it.'”

“When he was talking to me about it I was being really strong and I was listening and saying mmhmm, okay, that’s fine.”

“Then, as soon as I walked out and it was just me and my mum I cried. Even though I’m gonna get through this and be absolutely fine it’s just that I know that I’ve gotta go through this journey now.”

“So, just to talk to you about what I’ve actually got, I’ve got something called papillary thyroid cancer… I had this lump in my neck, which obviously I’ve been talking to you about and it turns out that was actually a tumour.”

“I’ve been living all these years with a tumour in my neck and I had no idea, which is so scary,” she continued.

“I’ve had the operation to remove that half of the thyroid and I now need to have more surgery to remove the rest of the thyroid and I have to go for some iodine cancer treatment and also have some hormone tablets to regulate my hormones because the thyroid actually controls your hormones, which I didn’t know.”

“Its going to be a journey but I want to keep you updated to raise as much as possible… I also just want to take the time to say thank you to all the charities for reaching out to me and being so kind and they’re gonna offer me help…”

“Thank you to all the public and all the love and support and, of course, my consultant and all the amazing staff at QA hospital,” she said.

“In the mean time I’m gonna stay super positive. I’ve got two weeks until my surgery, so, I’m just going to have lots of fun and stay super positive and smiley…”

Demi shocked fans when she shared her cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

The 22-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer. The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my thyroid.”

“I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger.”

Demi is best known for appearing on the winter version of Love Island in 2020, which was filmed in South Africa.

