Love Island star Demi Jones reveals she’s been diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Demi Jones has revealed she’s been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The Love Island star underwent surgery last month after finding a lump on her neck, which doctors warned her could be cancerous.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 22-year-old shared a snap of a guide entitled ‘Understanding Thyroid Cancer’.

She wrote: “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have Thyroid cancer.”

“The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my Thyroid.”

“I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger,” Demi added. “Check your lumps.”

Demi previously urged fans to get any irregularities checked, admitting she was “shocked” when she found out her lump was potentially cancerous.

“Please don’t put off getting lumps checked, if appointments keep getting cancelled then you need to chase it up,” she said. “I was supposed to have this appointment 6 months ago.”

“At my scan they said ‘everything looks fine’ and went to send me on my way. I challenged it and asked if they could do more, in which they said ‘oh well we can test the fluid if you want us to?’ Thank god I asked as it was the fluid that came back potentially cancerous. Always push!”