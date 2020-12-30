Love Island star Demi Jones hits back after being body-shamed online

Demi Jones has hit back after being body-shamed online.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo posing in a swimsuit, which unfortunately attracted some negative comments.

One user wrote: “I thought she was pregnant,” followed by a laughing face emoji, with others commenting: “Same”.

The reality star responded: “literally I’ve had two burgers today please leave off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Jones (@demijones1)

Demi is currently holidaying in Dubai, despite the current UK government guidelines advising against travel abroad.

A host of other Love Island stars have also jetted off to the United Arab Emirates hot spot in recent weeks, facing backlash online.

Last year’s winner Amber Gill took to her Instagram Stories last week to address the criticism, claiming she had “no idea” about the Tier 4 restrictions.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury also responded to the backlash after flying to Dubai and the Maldives in recent weeks, claiming they would not have travelled had they known the guidelines were tightening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Jones (@demijones1)

