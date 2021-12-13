Love Island star Demi Jones announces she’s cancer free

Love Island star Demi Jones has announced she’s cancer free.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this year, and had to undergo surgery to remove her thyroid gland.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV personality wrote: “I’M CANCER FREE!!!! I did it! 🥺🎉 I got my full body scan results back and there’s not a single cancer cell left in my body 🙌”

“It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year 🙏”

“I will continue to be an advocate for cancer awareness and all my love and strength goes out to those who continue to fight this awful disease, here’s to a healthy and happy 2022❤️❤️❤️” she added.

Demi is best known for appearing on the winter version of Love Island in 2020, which was filmed in South Africa.