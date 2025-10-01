Love Island star Dejon Williams SLAMS speculation he was unfaithful to fellow Islander Meg Moore

Love Island star Dejon Williams has slammed speculation that he was unfaithful to his girlfriend Meg Moore.

Together from the start, the couple had a few tests in the series, but have appeared to be going from strength to strength.

However, sources recently told The Sun that Dejon had allegedly been sending flirty messages to fellow Islander Alima Gagigo, who was not reciprocating his advances.

In response, Dejon slammed the report on his social media, sharing the article and writing: “Guys, don’t believe everything you read. The only person I’m exchanging flirty messages with is my girlfriend @megann.mooree.”

The article read: “Love Island’s Dejon Noel-Williams has been accused of messaging another dating show beauty behind girlfriend Meg Moore’s back.”

A source had told The Sun of the alleged infidelity: “It’s so messy. Everyone knows Dejon has sent Alima these flirty messages behind Meg’s back.”

“Alima isn’t entertaining it, she’s so busy and thriving outside the villa and wouldn’t ever move to another woman’s man.”

“But Dejon sent these texts openly and all the Islanders are talking about it.”

Fellow Islander Emma Munro had further fuelled speculation of infidelity on Dejon’s part, by liking comments under a cryptic TikTok.

Emma shared a video to TikTok with the caption: “How I feel sitting on information that could ruin an entire relationship.”

Fans rushed to the comments, first speculating it was about Emma’s ex, Harry and his new girlfriend, Shakira, but after she liked comments relating to Dejon, fans changed their minds.

One wrote: “Is it about ahelele ahlelas 😂,” to which Emma cryptically liked.

The term “Ahelele Ahelas” is in referances to a TikTok sound that began trending towards the end of the series, and often includes photos of Dejon.

Emma further denied the tiktok was about Harry and Shakira, replying to one comment about them with: “Dw you guys can put your pitchforks away x”

Earlier this month, Megan was forced to deny that she had split from Dejon after she was hit with multiple comments.

Rumours intensified after fans spotted her partner with his arms around two blonde bombshells at the reunion party, in photos obtained by The Sun.

Following this, Meg posted a TikTok, as she was about to board a flight, with many of the questions asking about Dejon’s whereabouts.

“Have you and Dejon broke up loads of people are saying you have,” one user wrote.

“Still with Dejon?,” “Are you still with Dejon?”, and “Megan are you and Dejon still together,” asked three others.

Setting the record straight, the Love Island star replied to one comment that that read: “Single yet?” to which she wrote: “Absolutely not.”

She replied to another user named Rose who wrote: “Have you and Dejon broke up loads of people saying you have,” writing: “Absolutely not rose.”