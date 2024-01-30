Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti releases statement regarding break-up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has released his own statement regarding his break-up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram to share the news of their split.

The reality TV show winners dated for 18 months after winning the hit ITV dating show back in 2022.

Taking to his own Instagram stories, the Italian star said: “Life sometimes reserves surprises and suddenly wakes you up…”

“Ekin and I, just after the ski holiday, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don’t know why the agreed statement changed last minute.”

“I agree, it was a beautiful story even with its up and downs like all couples. I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the Villa until the life outside. I really believed in us and saw a future for us.”

“But sometimes in life people need to grow apart. Is just the direction of life. I will treasure our moments forever.”

“Now it’s time to focus on myself. I love you all always, thank you for the unconditional support everyone showed me from the beginning, Davide.”

The pair previously broke up in June 2023 before rekindling their romance a few weeks later.

Earlier today, Ekin-Su wrote: “The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.”

“Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

“Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope htat our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.”

“Thank you for your continued support. It’s been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you’ll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions.”

“Love always, Ekin-Su x”