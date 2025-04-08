Love Island star ‘dating son of multi-millionaire’ as pair go Instagram official

Love Island star Gemma Owen is reportedly “dating the son of a multi-millionaire” as the pair go Instagram official.

The Love Island star who found love with Luca Bish on season eight of the series, took to Instagram on Monday to share snaps from a family holiday.

Among the pictures posted to her instagram account, was a sweet picture of Gemma cosying up to her new beau Red Morgan.

A source previously told The Sun that the pair have known each other for a while after they met through their shared love of equestrian.

Red Morgan, is the son of the founder and chairman of house-builder, Steve Morgan.

Gemma’s new relationship comes shortly after ex Luca Bish removed any trace of the 21-year-old from his instagram.

The pair met and began dating in 2022, after appearing on season eight of Love Island.

However, last month Luca “cut final ties” with ex girlfriend after he removed old clips of the pair from his TikTok.

Many fans understood the move, as Luca is now in a relationship with fellow Islander Grace Jackson, after the pair met on the latest season of Love Island: All Stars.

One eagle-eyed fan commented: “Luca removed Gemma’s videos from TikTok.”

Another fan asked, surprised: “He still had those?”

While a third added: “Likely thing for him to do.”

Speaking to the MailOnline ahead of entering the Love Island: All Stars villa, Luca joked he wouldn’t be too happy if Gemma decided to enter the villa.

The 25-year-old confessed: “I’d walk out! when asked how he’d feel if the influencer strolled through the doors.”

“I’d probably say ‘I’m a Love Islander, get me out of here!’”

However, he continued to confessed in reality if she did enter the show he would let her do what she needs to do.

Luca continued to tell the publication: “I’d back her all the way and just hope she has a better experience than last time.”

He added, when asked if he’d try it again with her: “No, you can read a book twice but the ending never changes. That’s how I look at stuff like that. Sorry Gemma!”