Love Island star Danica Taylor reveals she and Jacques O’Neill got ‘very flirtatious’ in unaired scenes

Love Island 2022 star Danica Taylor has revealed she and Jacques O’Neill got “very flirtatious” in unaired scenes.

The 21-year-old entered the villa as bombshell and after being friendzoned multiple times, she eventually found love with footballer Jamie Allen.

The dancer has since revealed rugby star Jacques, who was coupled up with Paige Thorne before he quit the show, was also “quite into her”.

She told On Demand Entertainment: “With Jacques, he was flirty with me and he was giving me signals that he was quite into me.”

“He always said it was either 100 or nothing and he kind of then made out that he never gave me that kind of inkling that he was into me in that way.”

“There definitely was a bit of a vibe with Jacques. I can’t remember if it was aired or not but me and Jacques had about an hour long conversation on the bean bags.”

“It was very flirtatious. We were getting along. Things like that maybe didn’t get shown because it may not have fit the journey I was about to go on. There was a flirtatious conversation though,” Danica added.

Jacques decided to leave the show after admitting he was struggling in the villa, and he told Paige he would wait for her on the outside.

However, Paige then grew close to bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair made it through to the semi-final of the show.

Adam recently confirmed he has made things official with Paige.