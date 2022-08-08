Love Island star Dami Hope reveals the REAL reason he looked ‘moody’ during the reunion show

Dami Hope has revealed the REAL reason he looked “moody” during the Love Island reunion show.

The Dubliner made it to the final of the hit dating show alongside his girlfriend Indiyah Pollack, with the couple coming in third place overall.

They reunited with their fellow Islanders in London on Thursday evening to record the highly anticipated 2022 reunion episode, which aired on Sunday night.

Fans of the show, who branded the reunion “boring”, were quick to point out Dami’s apparent bad mood during the 90-minute special.

One viewer tweeted: “Why is Dami so moody? Have I missed something?”

Another wrote: “Why does Dami seem so moody or angry?”

Taking to Twitter to explain why he seemed so “moody”, Dami wrote: “Pls pls I was happy just legit no energy, exhausted after carrying the show for 2 months.”

Another fan tweeted: “But dami why were you so angry?”

Dami replied: “I finished catching up on what the world was saying.”

Dami also revealed Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe’s reunion fight was actually a lot more dramatic in person, teasing that viewers only saw a small part of it.

After their heated argument aired, one fan asked the Irish Islander: “I’m assuming they didn’t show it all..?”

Dami replied: “Nah that was mid compared to what happened.”