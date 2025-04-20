Love Island star Connor Durman welcomes first child with girlfriend Ella Newton

Love Island star Connor Durman has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Ella Newton.

The reality star shot to fame on the hit ITV show’s winter series in 2020.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news and posted pictures of the newborn.

Connor and Ella captioned the sweet post: “Baby Rome 17.04.25 🤍”

Fellow islanders congratulated the pair in the comments, with Shaughna Philips writing: “Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️”

Finley Tapp wrote: “Congratulations mate 🖤”

Ouzy See wrote: “Congratulations bro😍”

In November, the pair announced they were expecting their “surprise” first child.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share the happy news and posted a sweet montage video.

Connor and Ella captioned the sweet post: “Our little surprise due 2025…🤍 Can’t wait to meet you baby boy 💫” The video showed the sweet moments of family and friends learning the exciting news as well when they found out the gender of the baby. The parents-to-be were overjoyed when the gender reveal cake showed the blue icing. Connor and Ella have been dating for three years.