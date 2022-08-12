Love Island star confirms she’s returning to her day job after finding fame on the show

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has confirmed she’s returning to her day job, after finding fame on the hit dating show.

The 24-year-old narrowly missed out on the final with her now-boyfriend Adam Collard last week, and now she’s returning to life as a paramedic.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine today alongside Adam, Paige said: “I’ve got a meeting to go back to paramedic work, so that will be exciting.”

“I actually saw an ambulance the other day with sirens on. I had like serious FOMO, I was like, ‘Get me my ambulance back!'”

“So I’m going to go back into that a little bit and just see what opportunities come from that.”

“It’s one of those things – I genuinely just love my job. So why wouldn’t I want to go back to it? I really enjoyed it. But I’ll do other things alongside it.”

The couple, who are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend, also addressed recent rumours that they had split.

Fans thought the pair had parted ways last week after Adam returned to his native Newcastle, and Paige reunited with her family in Swansea.

Adam said: “What it was is we’re really big on family. It’s one of the things that I like so much about her, but [turning to Paige] you wanted to go to Swansea and keep her mum happy.”

“Obviously that was my job as well, and then I wanted to go home as well. And that was it. I think it was just because we’re the only Islanders that did that and we didn’t stay in London. So now we’re good. We always knew we were.”

Paige added: “My mum would have been so upset if I didn’t go home and Adam would have been even more in the dog house.”

The 24-year-old was referring to the ‘Meet the Parents’ episode last month, which saw her mum express her doubts about Adam.

Despite her reservations, Paige said her mum “absolutely loves” Adam now.

“It took all of two minutes when he came to Swansea and she was just obsessed as were the rest of the family,” she said.

“So Adam came down and I was like, ‘I’ll throw him in the deep end, just get him to meet all of the fam, all at once,’ and he just won the room over as soon as he walked in. I reckon it was the shots that did it, and dancing on the table.”