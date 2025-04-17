Love Island star CONFIRMS she’s back together with reality TV star ex

Love Island star Kady McDermott has confirmed she’s back together with millionaire ex boyfriend Henry Simmons.

The couple formally announced their romance at the Transformers One UK premiere in September of last year.

Kady had previously posted a picture of her new partner on social media during their romantic trip to Saint-Tropez.

However the pair split months later, claiming she “caught two girls leaving his house Saturday morning whilst he was in his boxers, I’m definitely not the problem.”

The Love Island star now appears to have forgiven Henry, confirming they are very much “back together” by posting several snaps from their vacation in the Maldives.

The original Love Island star looked amazing in a green bikini as she posed beside Henry.

However, in the short time they had been together, their romance has described as “on-and-off.”

A few months after they started dating, she shocked fans by saying that “you can’t change bad morals” in response to cheating accusations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott)

Not holding back, Kady told followers.: “I caught two girls leaving his house Saturday morning whilst he was in his boxers. I’m definitely not the problem.”

Later, Kady made took another swipe at her ex on social media, telling followers: “If any of you see me with a man again just know I was held hostage cos I am honestly DONE with them all.”

“No matter how good you are to someone you can’t change their bad morals unfortunately. Onwards and upwards.

The Sun had previously exclusively revealed that the pair had been secretly dating for months in September of last year.

The relationship was Kady’s first public relationship since dating her Love Island co-star Ouzy See.