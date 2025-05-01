Love Island star ‘CONFIRMS’ relationship with famous footballer after months of speculation

Love Island star Maya Jama has seemingly confirmed her relationship with famous footballer Ruben Dias after months of speculation.

After meeting at the European Music Awards (EMAs) in November, the 30-year-old presenter and the 27-year-old football player are believed to have been secretly dating for several months.

Since then, she has been spotted at a number of Man City football games to watch her beau play.

Now, in footage captured by The Sun, the pair packed on the PDA for the first time, as they were spotted at a football event at the Copper Box Arena.

In the video, Ruben was seen wearing casual clothing and a cap, and they were seen with their arms around one another before he leaned in for a kiss.

A source told the publication: “Maya and Ruben seemed very close, very loved up and were clearly very comfortable with each other.”

“They were chatting to others around them but gravitated back to each other. They seem very happy with each other.”

The Love Island host has previously alluded to their romance, posting photos of flowers she received, but this was the first time the pair have been spotted in public.

On Wednesday, Maya shared a snap of her seemingly enjoying a date night with a mystery man, who fans have speculated was Ruben.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram story to post a photo of her meal with a figure sitting in front of her wearing a blue and white striped jumper.

The stories before this also revealed that she was at the Greek restaurant Alexander the Great in Camden, London.

Holding up some red roses in the video, Maya said: “This restaurant looks so cute, they put flowers on our table.”

Earlier this month, the TV host and Rúben reportedly took a “serious next step” in their relationship.

The pair are understood to have been dating for a few months now, after Jama first met the Man City defender at the European Music Awards in November 2024.

A source shared with The Sun that they are now getting even “more serious” after the 27-year-old introduced his new girlfriend to his mother, Bernadette.

This comes only two weeks after fans noticed that Rúben’s mother had started following Maya on Instagram.

During the last international break in March, Maya flew to Lisbon to watch him play for the Portuguese national team, and was pictured in the stands at the José Alvalade Stadium.

The TV presenter was seen in a VIP hospitality box as she witnessed Portugal’s 5-2 victory over Denmark.

The reality star host then went on to post a photo on social media of the two celebrating together at their romantic fireside retreat at 3:30am the following morning.

This comes after she broken her silence on her “romance” with Ruben when she hit back at online trolls

In response to a comment, Maya addressed the rumours on X for the first time.

One user wrote about people who “sit on the net all day and obsess about people they don’t know and their relationships.”

In response to the news of her romance with Ruben, the user wrote: “She don’t rest” and “women who jump from relationship to relationship are scary.”

Maya later cited their tweet, which included screenshots of previous remarks from the same user.

She simply wrote back: “Oh.. 😂 😂 but ..🤷‍♀️”